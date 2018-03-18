City centre club owner worried by plan for flats

The owner of a city centre nightclub is worried businesses could be affected if residents at a proposed new block of flats complain about the noise.

Met Lounge owner Steve Jason believes the nightlife could be harmed after plans were submitted for 98 new flats above the former M&S store in Bridge Street, opposite his club.

An artist's impressions of the new flats

Mr Jason said he had endured a seven year dispute with a neighbour when he owned the City Club in Priestgate, and he is worried history might repeat itself should plans submitted to Peterborough City Council by Progressive Property Assets Ltd be approved.

He added: “Bridge Street is now becoming revitalised as a nighttime economy - there are ourselves, Puzzles, the Lightbox Cafe Bar and Argo Lounge all providing entertainment.

“All it needs is for somebody moving into one of those flats opposite to think it is noisy and we could have problems. If people are outside smoking on Bridge Street - you can’t smoke in silence and that creates noise.”

Mr Jason said he will write to the council as it considers the planning application.

The proposed new one and two bedroom flats, as revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph last week, have been welcomed by the council’s leader Cllr John Holdich.

He said: “If this application is approved it will help to regenerate the area by bringing a partly vacant building back into use. Increasing the number of residential dwellings in the city centre will also add to the vibrancy of the area throughout the day and especially in the evenings.”

The ground floor of the building where the flats are proposed is currently occupied by discount retailer B&M.