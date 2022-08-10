Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has stated his ambition to set up a charity match to support Peterborough City FC, whose changing rooms burned down in an arson attack in December.
The facility at Bretton Park was completely destroyed, which meant that the club lost an estimated £4000 to £5000 of equipment. These included 40 footballs, plastic goals, nets, training equipment and match and training kit.
The club is still without goals to train with and training kit.
Most Popular
-
1
GP patient survey 2022: The 9 worst rated doctor’s surgeries in Peterborough - based on patient satisfaction
-
2
Suspended sentence for builder after man dies following fall from scaffolding
-
3
Call for action after anti-social drivers move to new location to dodge traffic calming measures
-
4
Peterborough police officer speaks of shock after suffering bleed to the brain in attack
-
5
Drug dealer jailed after mobile phone messages gave him away to officers
Chairman Stuart Cave said: “It’s been a crazy year. I’ve bought some bits back but we’ve no goals to train with no training kit.
"Plus we’ve had to recently pay £70 a game elsewhere because the changing rooms at Bretton unusable so there’s been an extra cost of pitches for last year.
"Hopefully the game can raise some funds to pay for this seasons pitches as we still can’t move into the rugby club until the changing rooms are up running.”
The changing rooms will need to be completely rebuilt and the club are currently waiting for the city council to announce the tender and the timescale for the works.
The damage to the pavilion is what is also preventing Bretton Water Park from opening, given that the facilities are supplied by the pavilion.
The match is due to take place on October 29.
Mr Bristow added: “This great local team have great plans and are doing well but they have not had it easy.
"An arson attack meant they have lost their changing rooms and they lost kit and equipment. They lost a great deal of money through no fault of their own and could have gone under.
“I am going to put together a team of MPs - and locals - to take them on and raise some money for this club. Further details will follow but are families welcome and there will be lots to entertain children.
“I am not going to give them an easy ride. Gonna dust of my football boots, and show them a thing or two!”
To support the club you can visit the JustGiving page.