Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changing rooms in Bretton were destroyed by fire.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has stated his ambition to set up a charity match to support Peterborough City FC, whose changing rooms burned down in an arson attack in December.

The facility at Bretton Park was completely destroyed, which meant that the club lost an estimated £4000 to £5000 of equipment. These included 40 footballs, plastic goals, nets, training equipment and match and training kit.

The club is still without goals to train with and training kit.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and Peterborough City FC Chairman Stuart Cave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Stuart Cave said: “It’s been a crazy year. I’ve bought some bits back but we’ve no goals to train with no training kit.

"Plus we’ve had to recently pay £70 a game elsewhere because the changing rooms at Bretton unusable so there’s been an extra cost of pitches for last year.

"Hopefully the game can raise some funds to pay for this seasons pitches as we still can’t move into the rugby club until the changing rooms are up running.”

The changing rooms will need to be completely rebuilt and the club are currently waiting for the city council to announce the tender and the timescale for the works.

Several pieces of equipment were destroyed in the fire.

The damage to the pavilion is what is also preventing Bretton Water Park from opening, given that the facilities are supplied by the pavilion.

The match is due to take place on October 29.

Mr Bristow added: “This great local team have great plans and are doing well but they have not had it easy.

"An arson attack meant they have lost their changing rooms and they lost kit and equipment. They lost a great deal of money through no fault of their own and could have gone under.

“I am going to put together a team of MPs - and locals - to take them on and raise some money for this club. Further details will follow but are families welcome and there will be lots to entertain children.

“I am not going to give them an easy ride. Gonna dust of my football boots, and show them a thing or two!”