Care home would bring 100 new jobs

A new care home could bring dozens of jobs to Peterborough if it is given planning permission.

An application to build the care home near to Thorpe Wood Police Station has been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The plans would see the care home able to look after 100 residents, and would create up to 75 full time and 30 part time posts.

There would also be a car park with spaces for 108 vehicles.

The new care home would be built on land between the Thorpe Wood Golf Course and Thorpe Wood House.

The site measures about 1.27 hectares and has been empty for almost two decades, with the land now overgrown.

All the bedrooms in the three storey building would be en-suite, and along with the residential area, there would also be an office block.

Artists’ impressions of the site have now been released as part of the planning application.

A pre-applicaton submission to Peterborough City Council was lodged last year, with the principle of the development being seen to be acceptable by planners.

The plans say the scheme has been designed to create a ‘stepped’ effect across the site to help the new development fit in with other buildings in the area.

The application says: “With Thorpe Wood House being four storeys in height it seemed natural for the care home be three storeys with the block running parallel to it, then dropping down to two to relate to the adjacent medical centre/office. “

Planning permission was recently granted for a 50-bed specialist dementia care unit on the east side of the site. Construction is currently taking place on the dementia home site.

Residents can have their say on the plans, or find out more by visiting www.peterborough.gov.uk