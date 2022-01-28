Campaigners continue call for A1 flyover at Wittering

from left to right, Shailesh Vara MP, Cllr Gavin Elsey, Mark Davis, Wing Commander Jeremy Case, Steven Thulborn, Cllr John Bradshaw and Rhys Thrower.

The campaigners say that the current junction is very dangerous as those driving southbound along the A1 wishing to access the village have to cross the A1 northbound carriageway in order to enter Wittering village. With fast driving cars and heavy goods vehicles travelling both north and south, the dangerous crossing has resulted in fatalities and many accidents and near misses.

A meeting to discuss the flyover was arranged by Peterborough City Councillor Gavin Elsey and others attending included North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, Wing Commander Jeremy Case, who is station commander of RAF Wittering, Cllr John Bradshaw, Vice-Chairman of Wittering Parish Council, Cllr Margaret Palmer, Chairwoman of Barnack Parish Council, Rhys Thrower, Headteacher at Wittering Primary School, Mark Davis MBE, Community Development Officer at RAF Wittering, and Steven Thulborn from National Highways.

The long running campaign met to discuss preparing a case for the flyover to be included in the government’s next round of major road expenditure, the Roads Investment Strategy 2025-2030.

Those attending the meeting felt that the problem would continue to get worse as more houses are built in the village. This will add to the existing population of the village as well as the 1,400 service, civilian and contractor personnel working at RAF Wittering. The RAF base is a major employer in the area, being the main operating base and headquarters for the RAF A4 Force and a major centre for flight training.

Cllr Gavin Elsey spoke of working closely with Peterborough City Council to ensure that the case was also made as to the economic benefits that would follow if a flyover were to be built at the junction.

The campaigners have the backing of Peterborough City Council and will continue to meet with National Highways to prepare the strongest case possible for the flyover to be built.

Following the meeting, Mr Vara said: “This campaign has been ongoing for many years and I am pleased that the local community remains committed to fighting for this much needed flyover.

“This is a very dangerous junction and a flyover will help avoid future fatalities and the many accidents and near misses that are regularly experienced by the local community. All parties concerned will continue working together to prepare the most comprehensive and thorough submission for National Highways to present to the Department of Transport.”

Cllr Elsey added: “It was great to have all interested parties around the table to collaborate on what most would agree, is a long- overdue and much needed scheme to replace the potentially lethal junction currently in place.

“There was a desire from all, to get the right scheme in front of Baroness Vere, the Transport Minister, as soon as we can. We will work this through and ensure the submission happens.”

Cllr Bradshaw saod: “We desperately need better road access to Wittering as we are a large community that is socially isolated. RAF Wittering needs better road access as well. The Campaign has been going on for over 20 years. A1 Wittering flyover is well overdue.”