Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A campaign to reinstate a bus service to help rural villages around Peterborough has been launched.

The absence of a proper bus service is causing enormous difficulty for people living in Wittering, Castor, Ailsworth and Wansford, making it very challenging for people to get to work, take children to school, attend medical appointments, as well as shopping and socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAF Wittering is supporting the campaign as the absence of buses means that many of its one thousand personnel and their families struggle with the lack of reliable transportation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shailesh Vara MP (second from left) and John Bradshaw (second from right) alongside the A1 with other attendees from the meeting.

The situation is so bad that people living in Wittering are having to walk over three miles alongside the A1 to Stamford or Peterborough to attend medical appointments, while heavy lorries and cars rush past at seventy miles per hour and more.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara is backing the campaign to reinstate a regular bus service to the villages.

Mr Vara met with John Bradshaw, Chairman of Wittering Parish Council, and other representatives from the villages at a meeting at Wittering Parish Hall, and heard first-hand the difficulties faced by local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bradshaw took Mr Vara to the A1 so he could personally see the extreme danger faced by residents.

Mr Vara has agreed to urgently take up the matter with Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council and Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Following the meeting, Mr Vara said: “The current situation is unacceptable.

“Local people are becoming isolated in rural areas, and it is appalling that they are having to walk three miles alongside the A1 on a very narrow and dangerous pathway, to get to GP surgeries and dental practices while cars and lorries hurtle past at seventy miles per hour and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Common sense needs to prevail here, and I very much hope that the necessary funds will be forthcoming.”