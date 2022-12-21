Cambridgeshire Police are looking to increase council tax by up to 29p per week in a bid to improve services in the new year.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston has launched a public survey asking people for their views about police funding for 2023-24 – and is proposing a 5.8 per cent rise for the policing section of the council tax.

The 5.8 per cent rise would be equivalent to an extra 19p per week for a band A property and 29p per week for a band D property.

Police

Mr Preston said the force was not immune to the cost of living crisis. He said: “We are all aware of the tremendous pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis. Believe me, asking people to contribute more to police funding is not something I want to do however it is important to remember that inflation applies to policing as well - with police vehicles, fuel and training all costing more than they did this time last year.”

Police funding comes from two main sources: around 56% from central government and the remainder from the policing part of council tax, paid for by local residents.

Mr Preston said the increase would enable the Chief Constable to support, train and equip officers. He said : “The good news is we have seen police officer numbers continually rise to record numbers (1,732 expected by March 2023) across our county. This is due to both the government’s national police officer recruitment programme (which pays for those new recruits) and the increase paid by you in your 2022/23 council tax bill which ensures officers have all the necessary training and equipment to carry out their jobs effectively.

“Thanks to you, we have also invested in additional police staff resources to support all of our new police officers with increased recruitment in Human Resources (where vetting takes place), Professional Standards, additional cyber investigators, and increased investment in tackling those who commit violence against women and girls.

