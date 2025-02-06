Cambridgeshire County Council elections to take place despite postponements across the country

The local elections will coincide with the election of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor

Local elections will take place in Cambridgeshire this year despite the postponement of some across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has confirmed that voters in East Sussex, West Sussex, Essex, Thurrock, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Norfolk, Suffolk and Surrey will no longer be going to the polls this May.

There are no scheduled local elections taking place in Peterborough this year. However, an election will take place in May for the next Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) Mayor.

Among those running for CPCA Mayor are former Conservative Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and the leader of the Liberal Democrat and Independent Group on East Cambridgeshire District Council, Lorna Dupré.

Current Labour mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, is reportedly standing for re-election, but it has not been officially confirmed.

Cambridgeshire County Council has confirmed that its local elections will be going ahead, and its chief executive Dr Stephen Moir has urged people to go out and vote.

He said: “Local elections for all 61 County Councillors across our 59 electoral divisions will be taking place on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

“Cambridgeshire County Council is not part of the Government’s Devolution Priority Programme and it is important that registered voters across Fenland, Huntingdonshire, East Cambridgeshire, Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire are able to exercise their democratic rights this year.

“I would encourage everyone who is registered to vote to take part in the forthcoming County Council Elections, further details about which will be published in the coming weeks.”

Local elections in nine areas have been delayed for a year to allow for a shake-up of the council structure.

It all forms part of the Labour Party’s aims to abolish the two-tier system of county and district councils and merge them together to create larger unitary authorities.

Announcing a new devolution package on February 5, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “The truth is that for all the promises of levelling up, central government’s first instinct is all too often to hoard power and hold our economy back. Too many decisions affecting too many people are made by too few.

“We promised to achieve a devolution revolution by overseeing the greatest transfer of power from Westminster in a generation, and today’s announcement will help raise living standards, improve public services and build the homes we so desperately need.

“By taking a common-sense approach to reorganisation, boosted by our reforms to give mayors a suite of vital new powers, we will make sure areas can truly deliver on our Plan for Change.”