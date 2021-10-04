Call for Peterborough landlords as city prepares to welcome refugees from Afghanistan

The city is set to welcome around 100 refugees in October. An offer to resettle a family can be made only at the point that suitable housing has been identified, so as with its Syrian Refugee Resettlement programme, the council will be working with private sector landlords who are keen to support this work, as well as Cross Keys Homes and Accent Nene Housing.

Today a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We have our first families arriving in early October and we have proposed to the Home Office additional properties to rehouse Afghanis.

“The next stages are waiting for Government to accept the properties and match them to a family. We hope this will happen soon and subsequently we will have more families arriving at the end of October.

“Finding suitable accommodation is still a challenge, so please can landlords get in touch ([email protected]) with any property offers. We are keen to hear from you.”

Last month Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We have a long history of welcoming new arrivals into our city, and we are fortunate to be able to work with some fantastic partners who want to help with this vital work.

“To coordinate this effort, we have formed a partnership taskforce comprising representation from council services, other public sector partners such as the police and the Department for Work and Pensions, and a range of voluntary and faith sector organisations. Between us, we will make sure that every house offered for resettlement is made to feel like a home for our new families: through the support of our partners, houses will be furnished, white goods will be provided, toys and books will be available, and essential supplies will be there on the day of arrival.

“We have also commissioned a befriending and support service, to help families orientate themselves into the city and their new lives, ensure that they register quickly with a GP, secure school places for their children, register for English-language courses where necessary, and begin their pathway into employment.