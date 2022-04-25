Residents living in a Peterborough street have called for their green bins to be collected as soon as possible after the council were unable to carry out their normal route.

The recycling in Crabtree, Paston, has not been collected by the council for nearly month, due to a range of circumstances, including the Easter break and a murder investigation.

Green bins are now overflowing in the street, and residents have said a special collection is needed as soon as possible.

Rubbish is piling up on the street after collections were stopped

Anna Zielińska, who lives on the street, said: “On Thursday, April 14 council services were unable to collect recycling rubbish due to a shooting on the street. Residents understand this.

“But the council should collect them as soon as possible. We also understand that shortly after there was Easter and Bank holiday. But the rubbish wasn't collected on Tuesday April 19. So on Tuesday I called the City Council to ask about this problem. I was told that somebody will came and take rubbish on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. “Nobody came.

“So I called the Council again- just after services came to empty our black bins, but the green ones were left.

"The same lady told me that nobody will come until next Thursday. So it means that our rubbish will be on the street for four weeks in total.

"The street now is now very dirty and rubbish is everywhere.

"We are very disappointed at how the City Council are working. Especially now, when they promised that the council tax rise will result in better maintenance of the city.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “ Unfortunately, our crews were unable to collect the recycling in Crabtree as they were advised by police not to enter the area due to the incident.

"The crew will collect as normal next week and ask please that any additional recycling is placed by the bins in clear plastic bags."

Police started a murder investigation following the death of Mihai Dobre on Wedneday, April 13. A crime scene was put in place, with the cordon not removed for several days.