Builder sought for new £900,000 'cutting edge’ youth centre in Wisbech

A £900,000 project to build a new youth centre in Wisbech has taken a step forward after Cambridgeshire County Council agreed to begin looking for a developer.

The new centre is planned to replace the existing two “deteriorating” barges at the Wisbech Adventure Playground, in Waterlees Road.

The county council project is one of four nationally that has been selected by the government for funding through its Youth Investment Fund.

Illustrative image of what new Wisbech youth facility in Waterlees Road could look like.

A report presented to councillors at a communities, social mobility and inclusion committee meeting this week (Thursday, July 6) said: “This grant will provide a new fit for purpose modular youth facility, replacing the indoor space function of the two barges currently on site and in a poor state of repair, along with providing suitable space for youth provision in the town.”

A planning application has been put together and submitted by the county council setting out the details of the new facility, and is currently awaiting a decision.

Documents state the new building will be a “zero carbon, cutting edge facility for delivering youth services”.

It said: “The new building will act as an incubator space for new youth project development.

“In the past, lack of suitable accommodating space has been a prohibitive factor on the development of additional services that, due to need, are often successful in gaining revenue funding.

“The area has also suffered historically from high levels of unemployment (especially for younger people), low levels of economic activity and low educational attainment.

“There is considerable evidence which demonstrates the benefits of youth work, of which there is some provision in the town, however having a purpose-built space will provide the step change needed to increase and develop this provision into a comprehensive and identifiable offer in a space that young people can access and wish to be.”

Officers said the funding will not cover updating or replacing the existing adventure playground equipment, but said they are “exploring opportunities to rejuvenate and update” it.