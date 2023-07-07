News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Builder sought for new £900,000 'cutting edge’ youth centre in Wisbech

The authority has received £914,650 in grant funding towards the overall project
By Hannah Brown - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST

A £900,000 project to build a new youth centre in Wisbech has taken a step forward after Cambridgeshire County Council agreed to begin looking for a developer.

The new centre is planned to replace the existing two “deteriorating” barges at the Wisbech Adventure Playground, in Waterlees Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The county council project is one of four nationally that has been selected by the government for funding through its Youth Investment Fund.

Illustrative image of what new Wisbech youth facility in Waterlees Road could look like.Illustrative image of what new Wisbech youth facility in Waterlees Road could look like.
Illustrative image of what new Wisbech youth facility in Waterlees Road could look like.
Most Popular

A report presented to councillors at a communities, social mobility and inclusion committee meeting this week (Thursday, July 6) said: “This grant will provide a new fit for purpose modular youth facility, replacing the indoor space function of the two barges currently on site and in a poor state of repair, along with providing suitable space for youth provision in the town.”

A planning application has been put together and submitted by the county council setting out the details of the new facility, and is currently awaiting a decision.

Documents state the new building will be a “zero carbon, cutting edge facility for delivering youth services”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “The new building will act as an incubator space for new youth project development.

“In the past, lack of suitable accommodating space has been a prohibitive factor on the development of additional services that, due to need, are often successful in gaining revenue funding.

“The area has also suffered historically from high levels of unemployment (especially for younger people), low levels of economic activity and low educational attainment.

“There is considerable evidence which demonstrates the benefits of youth work, of which there is some provision in the town, however having a purpose-built space will provide the step change needed to increase and develop this provision into a comprehensive and identifiable offer in a space that young people can access and wish to be.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said the funding will not cover updating or replacing the existing adventure playground equipment, but said they are “exploring opportunities to rejuvenate and update” it.

Councillor Tom Sanderson said the project was a “really good story”, and in a statement Councillor Sam Hoy said the new facility would be “great for young people in Wisbech”.