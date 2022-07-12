Timber from the ancient oak tree cut down in Peterborough last month has been donated to the Flag Fen archaeological park.
The tree – thought to be around 600 years old – was cut down in Ringwood, Bretton, at the end of June, despite campaigners doing their best to save the oak.
Now Peterborough City Council has revealed what will happen to the wood from the tree.
A spokesperson for the authority said: “Large sections of the main trunk and significant branches have been donated to Flag Fen in Peterborough for use within the site. The team at Flag Fen are currently exploring ideas on the best use for this timber.”
Some branches from the tree were shredded as they were chopped down.
At the weekend, a memorial march was held in the city centre to mark the tree being felled.
Peterborough City Council said the tree had to be removed because of the cost to the authority as a result of damage to properties from the roots.
However, campaigners said other ways could be found to save the tree, and opposition councillors have spoken of their anger at the decision.
There have been calls for an inquiry into the decision to chop the tree down – but Peterborough City Council have said there are no plans for any inquiry to be held.
The authority also said a number of new trees would be planted.