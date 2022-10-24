Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was very vocal in his support for a return for the controversial former prime minister before he surprisingly withdrew from the race on Sunday evening.

In his many media appearances on the subject, Mr Bristow reiterated the claim that the majority of constituents that he has spoken to had called for Johnson to return.

To put this to the test, the Peterborough Telegraph began its own poll to find out if the majority of its readers did really agree with the city’s MP.

Boris Johnson on the Paul Bristow campaign trail at Bretton Centre in 2019.

The poll opened on Friday morning and ran right through until Monday morning; receiving 4603 votes.

Of these votes, 89 percent of those voted against Johnson returning. This means that around 4140 readers stated that they were against a comeback.

There is likely then to be little disappointment from the majority of the PT sample with the news last night that leaves Rishi Sunak set to become the country’s next prime minister ahead of Penny Mordaunt.

