Big step forward for Peterborough Station Quarter plans

Works are expected to commence on site in the summer

The Peterborough Station Quarter project has taken a big step forward following a meeting of the city council’s cabinet on March 11.

Cabinet members agreed to authorise the submission of a full business case to the Department for Transport (DfT) for the project.

If approved by the DfT, this will allow the council to draw down from the £47.85 million of Levelling Up funding secured in March 2023.

Cabinet also authorised the expenditure of Towns Fund grant funding of £1.45 million relating to the Citylink Peterborough Station Quarter works package.

Citylink is the initial phase of the works which will focus on effectively removing the underpass at the Queensgate roundabout by raising the ground level to form an obvious route to the city centre.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, deputy council leader and cabinet member for finance, told the cabinet meeting that he was looking forward to the project commencing in his ward.

Cllr Jamil said the Station Quarter project will “transform” Peterborough and will be the “start of the regeneration of the city centre”.

The £65 million project is one of the biggest investments in Peterborough in recent years and seeks to improve both the arrival experience at the station and connectivity to the city.

Subject to approval of the grant funding expected in May 2025, works are expected to commence on site in summer 2025.

As well as improving the station area, one of the project’s main aims is to create defined plots for future development opportunities.

Adrian Chapman, executive director of place and economy at the council, told the cabinet meeting that the project will “kick start something special” in the city, creating 500 jobs by 2027 and 700 new homes.

It will also create one hectare of new public realm, with half of that delivered by 2027. Mr Chapman also said the project will create one kilometre of new walking routes and half a kilometre of new cycling routes.

Key components of the Peterborough Station Quarter project

– A new western station entrance and a multi-storey car park, creating quicker access to the station from the west of Peterborough.

– A new station square to improve the arrival experience and create a better interchange between public transport and active travel modes.

– A refurbished eastern station building to improve circulation, reduce congestion and provide a better customer experience.

– A high quality, more intuitive and accessible route from the station to the city centre.

– Defined plots for future development opportunities.