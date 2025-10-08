Peterborough Telegraph readers have sent a resounding message to Peterborough City Council following news of a potential rise in council tax above the 4.99% limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to go before the city council’s cabinet members on October 14 proposes launching a public consultation for the 2026/27 budget to gather input from residents, businesses, and partners.

As well as asking for views on where people would feel comfortable with spending reductions in different service areas, the consultation would also ask residents for their views on raising council tax above the national limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current council tax increase limit for Peterborough City Council is 5% which is why many councils, including Peterborough, increased general council tax by 4.99% last year to be under the referendum limit.

The proposals for the tax hike were released this week

The council wants to know which of the following areas residents would support for additional funding if council tax was increased:

– Investing more in leisure, including a new indoor swimming pool.

– Providing additional support for people who are on low incomes and struggling the most.

– Investing more in keeping the city cleaner and greener.

– Investing more into youth services.

– Protecting libraries and culture services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t use the swimming pools so why would I want to pay more tax for it ??”

The news was revealed by The Peterborough Telegraph this week – and after the story was published, residents took to social media to give their view – and there was an overwhelming opposition to the idea.

James Beeton spoke for many when he said: "Very soon I'll not be able to afford to pay for any more increase in tax"

Elaine Oliver said: “Are they having a joke? Perhaps they shouldn’t have wasted millions on the Hilton Hotel.”

Michael Stevenson said in theory, the rise was not a bad suggestion – but had a caveat. He said: “I don’t mind paying a little more for decent services. Sadly, I don’t trust our council to spend our money wisely, regardless of which party is running things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Law wrote: “Absolutely not. When the roads and pathways are a disgrace.”

On the topic of the raise paying for things like a new swimming pool, Kim Jarvis said: “I don’t use the swimming pools so why would I want to pay more tax for it ??”

Shelley Marie Brennan pointed out a problem for many people in the city. She said: “If my wages don't go up significantly then no, I'm on minimum wage and pay enough as is.”

“We are not saying that a new pool is dependent upon a rise in Council Tax above the national limit."

Following the announcement that the proposal was being considered, Peterborough City Council leader, cllr Shabina Qayyum said funding of a new, competition standard 25m swimming pool in the city was not dependant on the extra rise in tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the leader did say that an additional £1.1 million of income could be generated for each one per cent increase above the 4.99 per cent limit – which could be used to protect services.

Cllr Qayyum said: “We are not saying that a new pool is dependent upon a rise in Council Tax above the national limit.

“However, the pool will need to be funded some way and as yet we don't know how much funding we may need to put towards a new pool as we don't know how much we might receive from the government.

"We also don't know what contribution the CPCA may make.”