The debate will be held on Friday night

An anti-fox hunting group will still host a debate on the subject in Peterborough this week – despite threats being made ahead of the event.

The League Against Cruel Sports will be running the ‘Enough is Enough’ event at The Bull Hotel in Westgate in the city centre on Friday evening.

However, in the run up to the debate, the group said threats had been made ‘from one or more pro-hunters.’

Despite the threats made, the debate will still go ahead.

Emma Judd, deputy director of external affairs, said: “We do not condone threatening behaviour towards anyone and are sorry to hear about the incident at the hotel.

"The team at the Bull Hotel have been excellent and we have decided to go ahead with the event as planned.

"The event is open to anyone and we look forward to meeting those attending.”

A spokesman for the Bull Hotel declined to comment when approached by the Peterborough Telegraph about the incidents.

The event is being held in the run up the Festival of Hunting, which is scheduled to take place at the East of England Arena next month.

The panelists for the debate are: Chris Luffingham, director of external affairs at the League Against Cruel Sports; Dominic Dyer, policy adviser at the Born Free Foundation; Kate Stephenson, author, wildlife blogger and conservationist.

Residents are invited to attend the event, which starts at 7pm.