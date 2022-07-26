A Peterborough councillor has expressed his anger after a new autism communication board was vandalised in Bretton Park.

The board was only installed in the last two weeks and was paid for by Bretton ward councillors Chaz Fenner, Chris Burbage and Scott Warren with the CLF (Community Leadership Fund); given to each councillor to support worthy causes in their ward.

The board allows people with autism, or any other neurological condition which means they have difficulty communicating, the chance to point to images to correspond with how they are feeling to help them communicate with the people around them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday (July 24), however, the board was found to have been vandalised and all of the symbols scribbled over, leaving Councillor Fenner extremely frustrated. .

He said: “I was absolutely livid. Visibility and having means to support inclusion is really important and I am all for it.

"The boards are a fantastic idea and they can be used by anyone and not just those with autism.

"I have reported this to the council and have been told that the boards are coated in a special varnish that should allow the marks to be wiped off, depending on what they were made with. I hope it can be put right as soon as possible.”

The vandalised autism communication board at Bretton park.