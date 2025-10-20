A budget consultation has been launched by Peterborough City Council in a bid to gather input from residents, businesses, and partners.

The consultation, running from October 14 to November 25, will support councillors and officers with the development of budget proposals for the 2026/27 financial year.

As well as asking for views on where people would feel comfortable with spending reductions in different service areas, the consultation asks residents for their views on raising council tax above the national limit.

Feedback will be considered by the authority in December and January before the final 2026/27 budget setting in February.

How to take part in the consultation

The 2026/27 budget consultation can be accessed via the council website.

If you are unable to take part online, a hard copy of the questionnaire can be requested by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01733 747474.

The survey includes 30 questions in total, including brief information about yourself (no name or address needed) and some multiple choice options regarding the budget.

You are first asked for your views on how the council prioritises services and makes savings, for example how comfortable you would be with a reduction in spending in certain areas such as adult services, children’s services and highways maintenance.

It then asks for any ideas on how the council could save money or increase its income.

The following page of the survey asks for your views on raising council tax above the national limit and, if so, which of the following areas you would support for additional funding:

– Investing more in leisure, including a new indoor swimming pool.

– Providing additional support for people who are on low incomes and struggling the most.

– Investing more in keeping the city cleaner and greener.

– Investing more into youth services.

– Protecting libraries and culture services.

In addition to the survey, you can also have your say by taking part in a social media poll via Facebook.

Council tax consideration explained

Each year, the government sets a national limit on how much councils can increase council tax by.

Last year it was set at 2.99 per cent for general council tax and two per cent for the Adult Social Care Levy, allowing a total increase of up to 4.99 per cent. This added around £1.59 a week to the bill for a Band D property in Peterborough.

The city council’s consultation states: “For 2026/27, the government has not yet confirmed the national limits. For planning purposes, we are assuming the same limits will apply.

“The full 4.99 per cent general increase would add around £7.28 per month (or £87.30 per year) to the city council element of a Band D bill and raise approximately £5.5m to support essential services.

“However, we are also considering raising council tax above the national limit to meet our funding challenge in 2026/27.

“An additional £1.1m of income would be generated per one per cent increase. This is money we could use to protect services, and also to invest in services.”

How the council spends its budget

Peterborough City Council provides a wide range of services to the city’s 210,000 residents, spending over £547m annually.

For every £100 the council spends, it is split between the following areas:

Adults and older people – £20.70 Children’s social care – £15.30 Schools and education including special educational needs – £26.10 Highways maintenance – £1.40 Regeneration, planning and environmental services – £1.50 Waste disposal and street cleansing – £3.70 Communities, parking and regulatory services – £2 Public health – £2.40 Parks and open spaces – 40p Housing needs – £1.70 Housing Benefit – £7.70 Recreation, culture, leisure and libraries – 60p Cemeteries, cremation and registrars – 30p Repayment of borrowing – £6.90 Support service charges and other overheads – £9.30