Adult gaming centre given approval to open in Peterborough

The vacant unit on 16 Broadway. Credit: Google.

The application from Chongie Entertainment Ltd has been approved by city planners this week and the company will be permitted to open on 16 Broadway.

The gaming centre, named Sui Generis, will open in the former Salvation Army charity shop unit. It will include attractions such as slot machines games and bingo and will open between 8am and midnight seven days a week.

Chongie Entertainment Limited is a new entrant into the UK adult gaming centre market and it has said that the centre will “allow activity within Peterborough city centre outside of normal daytime trading hours and will increase the vitality and viability of the centre along with the creation of eight new jobs.”

“In the application, JMS Planning and Development described the centre of being of significant merit as it would:

- Reinstate an active frontage and bring a vacant unit back into beneficial use in this primary shopping area and shopping frontage

- Create more linked trips which will benefit surrounding uses and the wider economy

- Broaden the range of facilities and strengthen the offer of Peterborough’s City Centre, thereby enhancing its vitality and viability

- Provide an entertainment and amusement facility in a highly accessible location

- Create up to eight jobs

- Support and enhance the evening economy in Peterborough

In July, Cashino Gaming agreed a 15-year lease to open a similar street gaming venue in Broadway in the unit once occupied by BrightHouse.