Gambling company to open new outlet in Peterborough

The new premises for Cashino Gambling in Broadway, Peterborough.

Cashino Gaming has agreed a 15 year lease on a two storey building in Broadway and which was once occupied by BrightHouse, which went into administration last year.

The lease agreement on the 2,723 sq ft premises has been overseen by commercial agents Savills on behalf of the property owners Milton (Peterborough) Estates Company.

Cashino Gaming, which was advised by the Sheringham Group, says it will use the premises to open a new high street gaming venue.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said:

“This latest deal follows a recent flurry of activity from retail and leisure operators, proving that demand for well-located space remains, despite market uncertainty caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “Situated on one of the main thoroughfares in Peterborough city centre, Cashino is set to benefit from the considerable footfall generated by the nearby Queensgate Shopping Centre.”