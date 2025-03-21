Councillors, police and council officials toured part of the Ortons to see extent of problem

There have been calls for action to bring an end to ‘grotspots’ in Peterborough – and prevent flytipping blighting communities.

The call came after Councillors, police and council officials toured part of the Ortons to see extent of problem – especially around Leighton Primary School.

“We report flytipping, it gets cleared up, and then its replaced by a new pile within a week"

Chairman of the Orton Longueville Parish Council, Nick Penniall, said residents were being forced to take the matter into their own hands – or face living with the mess.

He said: “Flytipping in the Orton area ebbs and flows, and residents like me and my neighbours are forced into a situation of either taking action into our own hands by litter picking, or just living with the mess.

“As a local Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator, I ask my members to ensure they report any and all problems, but it's of no surprise when residents tell me they don't see the point in reporting issues when there seems to be no definitive solution to the problem. We report flytipping, it gets cleared up, and then its replaced by a new pile within a week.

“As Chairman of the Orton Longueville Parish Council, I'm proud that we continue to support the area by putting on regular bulky waste collections, but it pains me that the following week I could be walking my dog and I come “across a pile of rubbish that could have been disposed of easily the weekend before!”

“We need the Council to start organising regular waste collections for those that can't (or won't) go to the recycling centre"

Nick said that while he didn’t want to live ‘in a Big Brother society,’ it was getting to the stage where CCTV cameras were needed to prevent – or prosecute – flytippers.

He said: “I don't like the idea of living in a Big Brother society, but unfortunately the actions of a few are seemingly pushing us to a point where we do need CCTV to cover some 'grotspots'.

“We need the Council to start organising regular waste collections for those that can't (or won't) go to the recycling centre.

“We need people to take pride in their community, either by picking up some litter, or more importantly, not dropping it.

“We need enforcement action taken whenever possible.

“I've spoken to staff at Leighton Primary School, who consistently have an issue with dumped waste, and they are understandably frustrated with the situation they face.

“They front the cost of clearing rubbish left on their land. Rubbish left by those who have either driven out of their way to drop it there (or more disturbingly, local residents who just have no care for their community), and this is money diverted away from the primary needs of the students.

“I hope that the school continues to reach out for support, and I have put forward some suggestions to them which may make a difference.”

Following the multi-agency walkabout arranged by ward councillor Heather Skibsted, who has been working with the school over the past few months, other suggestions were put forward including increased signage from Cross Keys Homes and more patrol from the enforcement department at the city council who also attended.

The school have also been encouraged to have further discussions with the education department at PCC to find long term solutions and it was suggested that the pupils at Leighton could also design signs to deter fly tipping.

Cross keys Homes will also alert their residents to the issue as much of this fly tipping is also on their land. Hopefully coupled with suggestions from the Task and finish group this will help to ease the situation.

Cllr Skibsted has also arranged a litter pick in connection with the Great British Spring Clean fortnight which is underway at the moment - the event is on Saturday 29th March 11am and starts from the Herlington Community Centre where all are welcome and equipment is provided.

Following the multi-agency walkabout, A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We recently met with partners from Peterborough city council, Cross Keys housing, and local councillors to discuss the issue or fly tipping around Leighton Primary School in Orton Malborne.

“It was a productive walkabout, with discussions about how we can work together to tackle the issue – such as the installation of signs and CCTV, and increased patrols of the area when we can.”

“We need to refresh education around why fly-tipping is so offensive"

Earlier this week the city council's new Fly-tipping and Waste Policy Task and Finish group met for the first time.

Cllr Julie Stevenson, a member of the group and Orton Waterville councillor said: “I would say most of the fly-tipping we see at the moment is from local households (rather than dumps from other places, as experienced in the more rural areas).

"I believe we need to refresh education around why fly-tipping is so offensive and what residents should do to ensure unwanted items are disposed of safely.

"Part of this is helping residents understand where they can dispose of things correctly and part of it is increasing understanding why it is very risky to use door-to-door waste disposal companies unless they can prove they dispose of the waste correctly. In Orton, both parish councils offer occasional bulky waste collection days that are very popular.

"In Orton Waterville, we're also working with Carezone to see if we can help them pick up good quality by unwanted items from residents' homes.

"We know fly-tipping flash points can happen when short-term tenancies end and when an older person becomes widowed and needs to disposed of larger items like chairs.

"We must find ways to meet the needs of people in these situations if we are serious about preventing fly-tipping.”

Peterborough City Council were contacted for comment

"Tiny fines won't deter those making thousands of pounds a month"

Cllr Steven said that punishments for those caught flytipping must also make a difference. She said: “As well as prevention, we must ensure that we work with the police to pursue instances of fly-tipping rigorously, and press hard for punishments that will deter criminals from seeing this as an easy way to make money.

"Tiny fines won't deter those making thousands of pounds a month and the courts must be empowered to punish such crimes so severely that it disrupts the business model that professional fly-tippers depend on for good.”