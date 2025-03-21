Big Peterborough spring clean begins - with residents urged to take part

Litter picks taking place over the next couple of weeks

The big Peterborough spring clean is getting under way – and residents are being urged to take part to keep the city as tidy as possible.

As part of the Great British Spring Clean taking place between March 21 – April 6, Peterborough City Council and the Peterborough Litter Wombles (PLW), are holding organised litter picks across the city.

Following on from a successful similar campaign last year, it’s hoped that once again the litter picks will highlight the positive work carried out by the council and voluntary groups to tackle the problem, as well as encouraging more people to get rid of litter correctly.

Residents are being urged to take part in the events

The litter picks will start on Friday 21 March and run until Sunday 6 April. The events are being led by councillors, officers and PLW volunteers. There is no charge and all equipment including high-vis jackets and litter pickers will be provided. Litter pick venues include Bretton, Castor, City Centre, Dogsthorpe, Eye, Fletton, Hamptons, Hempsted, Lincoln Road, Millfield, Newborough, Ortons, Park Ward, Paston, Ravensthorpe, Stanground, Walton and West Town. The full list of the litter picks taking place is available at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/news/everyone-invited-to-get-spring-cleaning

Residents can turn up and attend any number of these events and ask any questions by contacting [email protected]. Any changes or updates to this schedule will be published on the council's website www.peterborough.gov.uk and our social media channels.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together and clean up litter around the city, so if you can spare a bit of time please join in, either as an individual, a group or as a business or school.

"We are fully committed to cleaning up litter and want to highlight that despite our best efforts and those of local voluntary groups, it continues to be a problem which everyone has a part to play in tackling.”

The council spends significant funds every year clearing up litter which could be spent on other essential services and exciting projects.

There is lots of helpful advice about litter disposal on the council’s website www.peterborough.gov.uk, as well as information on how to report littering and fly-tipping.