A first look inside new Peterborough Government jobs hub as minister visits site

The new hub, which is being built on the Fletton Quays development, will house 1,000 civil servants from HM Passport Office and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) when it is completed next year.

Yesterday, Stephen Barclay MP, Minister for the Cabinet Office, visited the building site to see the progress being made at the site.

Along with providing the new jobs, the new development will minimise the carbon footprint of the materials used in the construction process and will be energy efficient. The hub will contribute to the government’s target of at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across the public sector estate by 2032, with a goal of net zero by 2050.

Mr Barclay said; “This is a highly exciting project, part of the £120 million levelling up scheme, that will bring the opportunity for 1,000 government employees.

“It will allow us build an estate for the future, with the Net Zero impact of the cutting edge technology here.

“The final fit out will be taking place in February, and people will see a real difference in the city.

“The environmental impacts are extremely important, as shown by the UK hosting COP26.

“When I visit local schools, invariably the questions asked are around protecting the planet, but it is important for people of all ages, and the UK has a real leadership role - not just in the actions of the government, but in our culture and way of life.”

The new building is part of the Government’s levelling up scheme, and Mr Barclay said the commitment to science and engineering - especially in the agri-tech industries - was vital in the city.

The final fit out of the building is set to take place in February, with staff moving in later in the year,

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said he was delighted to see Mr Barclay visiting the city; “The jobs would previously have required commuting to London, but their new locality will mean a better quality of life for those concerned.

“The jobs will additionally provide a major boost to the local economy.”

Work on the Government hub is still ongoing, with a lane on Town Bridge closed to allow the construction of a retaining wall. The closure will last until just before Christmas.

New Government jobs hub at Fletton Quays Minister for the Cabinet Office Steve Barclay MP visiting the Fletton Quays site with PCC leader Wayne Fitzgerald and Nick Davy, a Government property agency director

