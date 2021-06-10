970 Blue Badge parking fines in Peterborough in one year

In total, Peterborough City Council handed out 971 penalty charge notices in 2020.

Blue Badges are available if you are disabled or have a health condition that affects your mobility.

You can also apply for a badge if you care for a child with a health condition that affects their mobility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Blue Badge

A Blue Badge costs up to £10 in England and £20 in Scotland, but is free in Wales.

They usually last up to three years.

In Peterborough, Blue Badge holders are permitted to park:

. On double or single yellow lines (where no loading restrictions are in place – indicated by single or double kerb markings) for up to three hours

. For free in on-street pay and display bays for as long as they would like (but not in off-street car parks where normal charges apply)

. In limited waiting bays for as long as they would like

. In disabled badge holders only bays for as long as stated on the signs. If no time limit is stated on the signs they can park for as long as they would like.