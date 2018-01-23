5% council tax rise proposed for Cambridgeshire residents

A council tax rise of five per cent is being proposed for Cambridgeshire residents.

Members on Cambridgeshire County Council’s General Purposes Committee today (Tuesday, January 23) agreed a proposal of a three per cent rise which would go on top of a two per cent council tax precept for adult social care.

Even with the social care precept, the council was forecasting a budget deficit of £4.3 million in 2018/19.

Councillors will now vote on the proposal on February 6. If approved, the increase will begin in April.

Council leader Cllr Steve Count said: ““At present we receive £75 million less in government funding than an average London borough and £13.7 million less than an average county council.

“We are the third lowest funded county council in the country. If the outdated and broken funding formula had been rectified by now or if transitional funding was appropriately maintained, we would not need to consider whether to increase council tax in Cambridgeshire.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite is currently consulting on a council tax rise of £1 per month for residents, while Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is consulting on a council tax rise of £2 a year.

In Peterborough, council tax is set to rise from five per cent in April.

