Police warning after Mercedes driver nearly crashes into River Nene in collision with parked car

Cambridgeshire Police have issued a warning to drivers after a Mercedes driver narrowly avoided crashing into the River Nene last night.

Officers urged all motorists to ‘drive to arrive’ – highlighting the dangers of using rural, bumpy roads – especially at night.

The crash happened at Tydd Road on the border of Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Police have issued a warning about driving on dark, rural roads after this crash

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A white Mercedes had hit a stationary parked vehicle that had been party left in the carriageway with no lights on. “This collison resulted in the Mercedes leaving the road and ending up less than a meter from the River Nene. There was no injury reported to the Mercedes driver.

“The driver of the other vehicle was not on scene. Both vehicles were recovered from the scene.