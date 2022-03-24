Police still appealing for witnesses to Lamborghini crash more than a week after driver hospitalised
Police are still appealing for witnesses to a crash near Peterborough city centre which left a driver in hospital after their car was involved in a collision with a Lamborghini.
The crash happened on Bourges Boulevard at about 5.10pm.
A Seat Leon was approaching the Bright Street/Mayor’s Walk roundabout when it was involved in a collision with the green Italian supercar.
Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s, the driver of the Seat, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The Lamborghini driver was uninjured.
Police have made no arrests in connection with the incident,and are appealing for witnesses in connection with it.
Anyone with dashcam footage, anyone who may have seen the cars in the area beforehand or anyone who witnessed the collision itself should contact police online or call them on 101, quoting crime reference 35/18371/22.