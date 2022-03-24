Police still appealing for witnesses to Lamborghini crash more than a week after driver hospitalised

The crash happened on Bourges Boulevard at about 5.10pm.

A Seat Leon was approaching the Bright Street/Mayor’s Walk roundabout when it was involved in a collision with the green Italian supercar.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s, the driver of the Seat, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The Lamborghini driver was uninjured.

The moments just before and just after the crash

Police have made no arrests in connection with the incident,and are appealing for witnesses in connection with it.