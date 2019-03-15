Police step up patrols near Peterborough mosques following terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand

Police patrols are being stepped up around mosques in Peterborough following the terrorist attack in New Zealand.

At least 49 people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in two shootings in Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island on Friday afternoon (New Zealand time).

Four people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Cambridgeshire police said reassurance patrols will be carried out around mosques in Peterborough and the rest of the county in response to the attack.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Following on from the horrific attacks on mosques in New Zealand we will be conducting reassurance patrols at mosques across the county.

“We work closely with partners in the Muslim community and local authorities, including Cambridgeshire County Council, and will continue to do so.”

The attack has been condemned across Peterborough.

Bishop of Peterborough Donald Allister said: “I was horrified to hear of the shootings at the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“I stand in sympathy and solidarity with the Muslim community in Peterborough. We will continue to work together for good community relations.

“On this Muslim day of prayer may we all commit to pray and work for peace and safety for all.”

A spokesman for the Faizen e Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street tweeted: “Saddened and shocked by the horrific terrorist attacks on Mosques in #Christchurch. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. Terrorism has no race or religion. We must all stand together as humans to defeat this evil in all its forms.”

A spokesman for Peterborough Cathedral tweeted: “We are Deeply shocked at attacks on worshippers at Mosques in Christchurch NZ. Our prayers for all affected and for Muslim friends and neighbours here. Jesus calls us to love one another. No place for hatred and violence. We need bridges not barriers. #ChristchurchMosqueAttack”

MP for Huntingdon Jonathan Djanogly said; “Unspeakably sad and disturbing news emerging from the dreadful attack on Muslim community in New Zealand. I stand with you in our prayers and determination to face down racism and faith hatred.”

An area of Christchurch near where the shootings happened is named Peterborough, after Peterborough in Cambridgeshire.