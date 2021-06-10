Police searching for missing Nathan find body

Police update.

Formal identification has not been completed, but it is believed to be Nathan and his family are aware.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.

Mr Cowell, 29, was last seen at the Riverside Car Park, in Riverside Road, Huntingdon at just after 8pm on Sunday, June 6.