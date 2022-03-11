Police searching for missing female at Peterborough rowing lake
A large emergency services presence is currently at Peterborough rowing lake as they search for a missing person.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:58 am
A police dinghy has been seen at the site, along with other police officers and ambulance crews.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands the operation is in connection with the search for a missing female, who has been missing since yesterday.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire police for more information.
More follows...