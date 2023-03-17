News you can trust since 1948
Police search for missing girl who could have travelled to Peterborough

Chantai has been missing since March 14.

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT- 1 min read

Police have issued an appeal for information to help find a missing 17-year-old, who it is believed could have traveled to Peterborough.

Chantai has not been seen since the evening of Tuesday March 14 in the Kettering area.

She was last seen wearing black Leggings, a red hoody, black gilet, and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who has any information has been asked to contact Northants police, calling 101 quoting incident 604 of 14/3/23.