Police search for missing 17-year-old with links to Peterborough
Police are searching for a missing boy with links to Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police have today issued an appeal to find a missing 17-year-old called Duran.
Duran was last seen on Thursday October 6 in Sandy.
He was wearing a black jacket, white trainers and has been described as Bedfordshire Police slim, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to have links to Peterborough.
Anyone with information has been asked to call call 101 quoting MPC/2066/22.