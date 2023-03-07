Police have said they believe a missing teenager could be in Peterborough – and are urging her to contact officers to say she is OK.

Officers have said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Lauren Percival who was last seen in Whitehaven, Cumbria, on 5 March at 10.10am

Lauren is described as 4 foot 10 inches in height, she is of a slim build, she has black shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing black pants. a grey hoodie and glasses.

Have you seen missing Lauren?

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said it is believed that Lauren may be in the Peterborough area.