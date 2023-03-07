Police say missing teenage girl Lauren could be in Peterborough
Officers urging Lauren Percival, from Cumbria, who was last seen on March 5, to get in touch to say she is OK
Police have said they believe a missing teenager could be in Peterborough – and are urging her to contact officers to say she is OK.
Officers have said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Lauren Percival who was last seen in Whitehaven, Cumbria, on 5 March at 10.10am
Lauren is described as 4 foot 10 inches in height, she is of a slim build, she has black shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing black pants. a grey hoodie and glasses.
A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said it is believed that Lauren may be in the Peterborough area.
Anyone with information about Lauren’s whereabouts, or anyone who has seen her, should contact police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Lauren to contact this number if she sees this appeal.