Police renew appeal to trace missing man

Matthew Hunt

The last known sighting of Matthew Hunt was in Knight Street in Pinchbeck on May 6,

He was reported missing on April 28, after being seen in Brownlow Crescent in Pinchbeck at 8.30am.

Matthew (47) is 5ft 9ins tall, slim, has short brown hair and a tattoo on one side of his neck.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have seen Matthew to contact us. We are also asking for Matthew to make contact with us so we can ensure he is safe and well.