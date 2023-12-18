Police officer suffers serious injuries after crashing into tree while responding to hare coursing reports near Peterborough
A police officer suffered serious injuries after a crash while responding to reports of hare coursing on Sunday (December 17).
The female officer was taken to hospital following the crash that took place along Black Drove, close to Thorney. She remains in hospital.
Witnesses reported seeing a large number of emergency response vehicles at the scene, including the air ambulance.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 11.30am yesterday (17 December) a police officer travelling in a marked vehicle on an emergency response was involved in a collision in Black Drove near Thorney.
“The officer, who was single crewed, was responding to reports of hare coursing when the Vauxhall Vivaro she was driving left the road and collided with a tree. It is not believed any other vehicles were involved.
“Paramedics attended the scene and the officer was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries. She remains in hospital.”