Police no longer treating death of man as suspicious
Police have said they are no longer treating the death of a man found in a house as suspicious.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 2:33 pm
The 34-year-old man was found deceased at a property in Park Road, Spalding at 9.11am on January 31
Lincolnshire police arrested A 38-year-old man who was present within the property in connection with the death.
However, today a spokesman for the force said; “The man’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.
“The 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.
“Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been updated.”