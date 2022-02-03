Police no longer treating death of man as suspicious

The 34-year-old man was found deceased at a property in Park Road, Spalding at 9.11am on January 31

Lincolnshire police arrested A 38-year-old man who was present within the property in connection with the death.

However, today a spokesman for the force said; “The man’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

“The 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.