Police name pensioner killed after being struck by two cars near Peterborough
A 76-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey on Saturday has been named by police.
The man was crossing the roundabout linking the A605 with the B1040 at about 5.35pm on 27 November when the collision took place.
Paramedics attended but the pedestrian, David Cox, 76, of Lancaster Way, Yaxley, Peterborough, died at the scene.
In a statement his family said: “We would like to express our thanks to those who tended to our dad, to those who continue to support us and for the condolences we have received. He was a beloved husband, brother, dad and grandad who will be greatly missed.
“We thank you for respecting our privacy at this very difficult time.”
The drivers of the vehicles involved, a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes CLK270, stopped at the scene and have been spoken to by police.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 369 of 27 November.