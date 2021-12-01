Police name pensioner killed after being struck by two cars near Peterborough

Police have appealed for witnesses to the fatal accident at the roundabout off Broad Street, Whittlesey.

The man was crossing the roundabout linking the A605 with the B1040 at about 5.35pm on 27 November when the collision took place.

Paramedics attended but the pedestrian, David Cox, 76, of Lancaster Way, Yaxley, Peterborough, died at the scene.

In a statement his family said: “We would like to express our thanks to those who tended to our dad, to those who continue to support us and for the condolences we have received. He was a beloved husband, brother, dad and grandad who will be greatly missed.

“We thank you for respecting our privacy at this very difficult time.”

The drivers of the vehicles involved, a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes CLK270, stopped at the scene and have been spoken to by police.