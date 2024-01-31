Police name motorcyclist who died in crash at Ramsey after collision with BMW
A man who died in a crash near Ramsey Forty Foot has been named by police, as his family have paid tribute to him.
Alex Paynter, 25, of Blacksmith’s Close, Ramsey Forty Foot, was described by his family as “a beloved son, brother, nephew and friend.”
He was riding a red X-Cape 650 motorcycle westbound along Forty Foot Bank when it was involved in a collision with a grey BMW X1 travelling in the opposite direction, at about 5.30pm on Monday, 8 January, close to the junction with Benwick Road.
Mr Paynter was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 57-year-old man from the Chatteris area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed until 27 March.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using reference 35/1729/24.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.