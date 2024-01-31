Police name motorcyclist who died in crash at Ramsey after collision with BMW

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who died in a crash near Ramsey Forty Foot has been named by police, as his family have paid tribute to him.

Alex Paynter, 25, of Blacksmith’s Close, Ramsey Forty Foot, was described by his family as “a beloved son, brother, nephew and friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was riding a red X-Cape 650 motorcycle westbound along Forty Foot Bank when it was involved in a collision with a grey BMW X1 travelling in the opposite direction, at about 5.30pm on Monday, 8 January, close to the junction with Benwick Road.

Alex Paynter

Mr Paynter was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 57-year-old man from the Chatteris area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed until 27 March.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using reference 35/1729/24.