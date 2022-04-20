Police have named a man who died following a collision on the A16 near Peterborough last week.
Dwayne Southard, 47, was driving a Volkswagen Caddy which was involved in a collision with two HGVs at about 8.20am on Wednesday (13 April).
Emergency services attended but Mr Southard, of Pemway Drive, Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire, died at the scene.
A police spokesman said no one else was seriously injured in the crash.
The A16 was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene, carried out investigations, and cleared debris away.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward in a bid to piece together what happened in the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident is urged to contact police either online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 90 of 13 April.