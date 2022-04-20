Police have named a man who died following a collision on the A16 near Peterborough last week.

Emergency services attended but Mr Southard, of Pemway Drive, Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire, died at the scene.

The scene of the road closure last week. Police have now named the man who died as Dwayne Southard

A police spokesman said no one else was seriously injured in the crash.

The A16 was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene, carried out investigations, and cleared debris away.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward in a bid to piece together what happened in the collision.