‘Serious collision’ closes A16 at Dogsthorpe

A ‘serious collision’ has closed the A16 between Dogsthorpe and Crowland this morning.

No details about the collision are available, but police said the road is likely to be closed for several hours.

A police spokesman said: “The A16 between the Dogsthorpe and Crowland roundabouts has been closed due to an RTC. Emergency services are on the scene and the road will be closed for some time, please find alternative routes.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached Cambridgeshire Police, Fire and Rescue service and the East of England Ambulance Service for comment.