Police launch appeal to find missing teenager with links to Cambridgeshire

Have you seen missing Tiyarnah?

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager who has links to Cambridgeshire.

The Met Police said they are concerned for missing Tiyarnah, who was last seen on Thursday (April 18) in the E9 area of London. Along with Cambridgeshire, police said she also has links to Leyton and Birmingham.

