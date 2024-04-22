Police launch appeal to find missing teenager with links to Cambridgeshire
Tiyarnah last seen on Thursday
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager who has links to Cambridgeshire.
The Met Police said they are concerned for missing Tiyarnah, who was last seen on Thursday (April 18) in the E9 area of London. Along with Cambridgeshire, police said she also has links to Leyton and Birmingham.
She was last seen wearing a blue skirt, black cardigan and was carrying white bag. Police said her hair may be in blonde/brown box braids. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD3161/18April.