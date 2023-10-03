News you can trust since 1948
Police launch appeal to find missing Greig who was last seen in Spalding

Greig is 44, and is described as being 5ft 10in in height and of stocky build
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Police have said they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who has been missing for nearly a week.

44-year-old Greig was reported missing around 2pm on Wednesday, September 27 and was last seen in the Queens Road area of Spalding.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police urged anyone who had seen him to get in touch. They said : “We are concerned for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen him in the area.

Have you seen missing Greig?
“He is around 5ft 10in in height and of stocky build.

“If you can help us find him or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, please contact us in one of the following ways below.

“Call 101 quoting incident 253 of 27/09/2023.

Email [email protected] – quoting incident 253 of 27/09/2023 in the subject line.”

