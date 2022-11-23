Two teenage girls have been seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough.

The incident happened when the pair were walking at the junction between Clayton and Goldhay Way in the Ortons at about 5pm last night (Tuesday).

Police said the car involved was believed to be a dark Land Rover Evoque from about 2014. The driver did not stop at the scene.

The scene of the crash at the Clayton/Goldhay Way junction

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the girls had both been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries..

PC Alan Stanford said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or has dashcam footage of the collision.

“Two girls have been left injured and we are doing all we can to investigate how it happened.”