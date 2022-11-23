Police launch appeal to find Land Rover after hit and run which left two teenage girls seriously injured
Emergency services called at 5pm last night (Tuesday)
Two teenage girls have been seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough.
The incident happened when the pair were walking at the junction between Clayton and Goldhay Way in the Ortons at about 5pm last night (Tuesday).
Police said the car involved was believed to be a dark Land Rover Evoque from about 2014. The driver did not stop at the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the girls had both been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries..
PC Alan Stanford said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or has dashcam footage of the collision.
“Two girls have been left injured and we are doing all we can to investigate how it happened.”
Anyone with information or has dashcam footage should report it through the force website, quoting reference CC-22112022-0337. Anyone without internet access should call 101.