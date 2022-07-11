Police launch appeal for witnesses after 91-year-old dies following collision

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died following a two car collision in Market Deeping.
Lincolnshire police said the collision, which involved a black Audi A1 and a white Peugeot 208, occurred at around 1pm on 26 June on Godsey Lane in the town.
A 91-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Peugeot, sadly passed away on 3 July.
Today, a spokesman for Lincolnshire police said: “If you witnessed the collision, or you have dashcam footage that could help our investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways:
By calling 101 quoting incident 215 of 26 June. By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 215 of 26 June in the subject line. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”