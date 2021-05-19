Police issue part-worn tyre warning after blowout causes two-car crash on Peterborough road

The tyre that blew out on an Audi TT on the A1M.

The incident happened at just after 3:20pm on junction 16 of the A1M at Norman Cross.

It was caused by a tyre blowout on an Audi TT in the third lane, causing the car to veer off and take a VW Golf off the road as well.

The tyre that blew out had only recently been fitted to the car after the driver brought it part-worn.

The two cars after the collision.

Neither driver sustained any injuries in the incident.

While it is not illegal to buy part-worn tyres, Police in Cambridgeshire have warned drivers of the dangers of using them given the fact they don’t know their history.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.24pm on May 14 to junction 16 of the A1M at Norman Cross with reports of a collision involving two cars, a VW Golf and an Audi TT. There were no reported injuries.

“While they’re not illegal and can seem like a good idea if you’re looking to save some cash, part-worn tyrens could end up costing more in the long run as you don’t know what they’ve been through.

“The driver has recently bought one, which then blew out while in lane three of the A1M near Peterborough last week, taking another car off the road with it. Luckily, there were no injuries.