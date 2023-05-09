Police investigation after car crashes into wall outside Peterborough's Bluebell Pub

Police have launched an investigation after a car crashed into a wall near a Peterborough pub.

The crash happened late on the night of Friday, May 5 in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at just before 11pm on 5 May with reports a car had gone into a wall outside the Bluebell Pub.

The scene of the crash