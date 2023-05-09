News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
4 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
6 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
8 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Police investigation after car crashes into wall outside Peterborough's Bluebell Pub

Cambridgeshire Police say there were no injuries reported in incident

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th May 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:12 BST

Police have launched an investigation after a car crashed into a wall near a Peterborough pub.

The crash happened late on the night of Friday, May 5 in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at just before 11pm on 5 May with reports a car had gone into a wall outside the Bluebell Pub.

The scene of the crashThe scene of the crash
The scene of the crash
Most Popular

“There were no reports of injuries and inquiries will be ongoing.”

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire PoliceDogsthorpe