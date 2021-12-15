Police identify man killed in collision in Peterborough last night
Police have identified a man who died in a collision in Peterborough last night.
The man died when he was involved in a collision with a bus at about 4.45pm in Alderman’s Drive and an appeal was launched to help establish his identity. Police believe they now know who the man is. However, because formal identification has not yet taken place, his name has not yet been released.
An investigation into what happened is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “Thank you to everyone who has contacted us following the collision in Peterborough yesterday.
“We now believe we have identified the man and we are in the process of notifying his family.”
Anyone with information about this incident should contact police via webchat at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw and quote incident 405 of 14 December. Those without internet access should call 101.