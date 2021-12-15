Police identify man killed in collision in Peterborough last night

The incident happened in Alderman's Drive

The man died when he was involved in a collision with a bus at about 4.45pm in Alderman’s Drive and an appeal was launched to help establish his identity. Police believe they now know who the man is. However, because formal identification has not yet taken place, his name has not yet been released.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “Thank you to everyone who has contacted us following the collision in Peterborough yesterday.

“We now believe we have identified the man and we are in the process of notifying his family.”