A driver has suffered ‘life changing injuries’ after a collision on a Fenland road.

Police have launched an appeal for information about the two car crash a week after it happened as they try and piece together what led to the collision. Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a silver Audi, who it is believed saw the accident and could have crucial information.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened at about 3.45pm on Thursday, December 8, when a silver Volkswagen Golf and a dark grey Volkswagen R32 Golf were involved in collision on the B1101 March Road, between Coldham and March.

Police are appealing for information following the collision

The driver of the silver Golf, a woman aged 50, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Gold R32, a man aged 49, received potentially life-changing injuries and a passenger, a man aged 30, was left with serious injuries.

Police said that all involved were from the Wisbech area.

PC Joe Woolf urged anyone who could help to get in touch, and said: “I am particularly keen to speak to the driver of a sports-type silver Audi who I believe witnessed the crash. I would also urge anyone else who saw what happened or believes they saw the vehicles in the build up to it, or has relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.”

