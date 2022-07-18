Police have said they are not treating the death of a woman at a property in Bourne as suspicious.

The body was found at an address in Dyke Drove by a member of the public on 10 July, and police initially treated the death as ‘unexplained.’

Today a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said they could confirm they were not treating the death as suspicious.

The spokesman said: “We can now confirm that we are not treating the death of a woman found at a property in Bourne as suspicious.

“The woman was found at an address in Dyke Drove on 10 July.

“A post mortem examination has been carried out, alongside other lines of enquiry, and we are satisfied that we can now move forward by preparing a file for the coroner.”