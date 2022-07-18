Police give update on investigation into death of woman in Bourne

Body was found at property in town on July 10

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:38 pm

Police have said they are not treating the death of a woman at a property in Bourne as suspicious.

The body was found at an address in Dyke Drove by a member of the public on 10 July, and police initially treated the death as ‘unexplained.’

Today a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said they could confirm they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious

The spokesman said: “We can now confirm that we are not treating the death of a woman found at a property in Bourne as suspicious.

“The woman was found at an address in Dyke Drove on 10 July.

“A post mortem examination has been carried out, alongside other lines of enquiry, and we are satisfied that we can now move forward by preparing a file for the coroner.”

No further details about the case have been released by officers.

Read More

Read More
Police investigating after body found by member of public
PoliceBourne