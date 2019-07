The emergency services are at the scene of a two car crash in Dogsthorpe.

The collision was not long after 2pm today (Friday) in Central Avenue.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police, fire and ambulance crews are on the scene. The number of people involved and injuries are unclear at this stage.”

The spokeswoman said a road sign had been damaged and that the vehicles are being recovered, but it was not clear if the road was closed.

Stagecoach said its Number 5 service has been diverted.