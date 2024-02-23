Police find body in search for missing Wisbech man David
Police searching for a missing Wisbech man have found a body in the river.
David Cross, of South Brink, Wisbech was last seen on CCTV at 11.24pm on January 31 in the passageway by Nene Terrace.
Sadly, this morning Cambridgeshire Police have said a body has been discovered in the river in South Brink, near Wisbech.
A police spokesperson said that formal identification has not been completed, but it is believed to be David and his family are aware.The spokesperson added that the death is being treated as unexplained at this time and an investigation is ongoing.
Yesterday police said that the force’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into the disappearance of David.
At the time, DI Rich Stott said: “We are extremely concerned about David’s whereabouts and what may have happened to him, given the length of time he has been missing and the unexpected nature of his disappearance.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen David since January 31 or has any information about his whereabouts. Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to finding him.
“As time goes on we have to consider all possibilities about what has happened to David and one of those lines of enquiry is that he may have come to harm."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit police on 101, via the Major Incident Public Portal or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online reporting system.