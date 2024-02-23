Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police searching for a missing Wisbech man have found a body in the river.

David Cross, of South Brink, Wisbech was last seen on CCTV at 11.24pm on January 31 in the passageway by Nene Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, this morning Cambridgeshire Police have said a body has been discovered in the river in South Brink, near Wisbech.

Police released these images of David yesterday, including the last known CCTV images of him

A police spokesperson said that formal identification has not been completed, but it is believed to be David and his family are aware.The spokesperson added that the death is being treated as unexplained at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Yesterday police said that the force’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into the disappearance of David.

At the time, DI Rich Stott said: “We are extremely concerned about David’s whereabouts and what may have happened to him, given the length of time he has been missing and the unexpected nature of his disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen David since January 31 or has any information about his whereabouts. Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to finding him.

“As time goes on we have to consider all possibilities about what has happened to David and one of those lines of enquiry is that he may have come to harm."